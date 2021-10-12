California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $232,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.