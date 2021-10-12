California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Charter Communications worth $216,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.92.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $695.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $772.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

