California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of Eversource Energy worth $210,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,738,000 after buying an additional 155,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.