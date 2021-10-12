California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,939 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Stryker worth $364,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 77.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.94. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

