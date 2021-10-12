California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,831 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,831 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.54% of The Hershey worth $195,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $178.21 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

