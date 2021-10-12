California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,033 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of WEC Energy Group worth $215,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 40.1% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 159,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 929,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $7,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

