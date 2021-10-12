California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 301,905 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 301,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $231,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

