California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 35,258 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,767 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 35,258 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Electronic Arts worth $317,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,182.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,613. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

