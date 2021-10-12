California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 61,899 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,899 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Applied Materials worth $295,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

AMAT stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

