Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 4.8%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.59 and last traded at $54.63. 26,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,295,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $221,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

