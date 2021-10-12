Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $592.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.