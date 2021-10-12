Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.92

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and traded as high as $86.11. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 7,598 shares traded.

CATC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

