Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.15

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.15 and last traded at $153.52, with a volume of 7609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.