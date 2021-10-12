Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.94% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,859,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after buying an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of CPT opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

