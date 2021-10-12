Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up C$3.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,170. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -516.67. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.58.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

