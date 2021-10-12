Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 811.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,113 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Bank of America decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.