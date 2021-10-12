Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock remained flat at $$10.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

