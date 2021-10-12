Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 20.88 ($0.27) on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The company has a market cap of £81.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.99.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

