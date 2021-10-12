Canaccord Genuity Trims Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Target Price to C$55.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DYNDF remained flat at $$32.03 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.