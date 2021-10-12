Canaccord Genuity Trims Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Target Price to C$55.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS DYNDF remained flat at $$32.03 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $40.79.
About Dye & Durham
