Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 100146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

