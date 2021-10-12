Canadian National Railway (CNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNI opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

