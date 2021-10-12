Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$231,408.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sean K. Duncan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.21, for a total value of C$231,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,509,438.80.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,769,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,798. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.07. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$50.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

