Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.93

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.93 and traded as high as C$38.86. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$38.78, with a volume of 179,876 shares traded.

CWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.