Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in September

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the September 15th total of 2,038,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

CFPZF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,539. Canfor has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

