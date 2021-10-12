Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 54,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,576. Cannabis Sativa has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

