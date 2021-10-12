Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,056,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NUGS traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,693. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

