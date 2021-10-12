Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,056,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NUGS traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,693. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
