CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Up 669.6% in September

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 669.6% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNXF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 36,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,463. CannAmerica Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

