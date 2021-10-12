CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Up 669.6% in September

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 669.6% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNXF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 36,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,463. CannAmerica Brands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
CannAmerica Brands Company Profile
