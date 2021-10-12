Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 558.9% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CNTMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

