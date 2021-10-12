Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2,212.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.