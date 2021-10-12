Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.80

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.80 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 27,878 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

