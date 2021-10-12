Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 93,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 137.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 141,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5,447.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 120,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 732,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 97,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.