Cappasity Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $484,731.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00218987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092859 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

