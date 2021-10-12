Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

CS traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,741. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$235,823.50. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,869,973.72. Insiders have sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

