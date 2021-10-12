Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.81.

Shares of CS stock traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.31. 368,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,097. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.47 and a 1 year high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$718,396.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at C$2,367,118.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

