Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.94

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.94 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 316,231 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57.

About Carclo (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

