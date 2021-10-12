Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $2.13 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $70.08 billion and $3.46 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00099158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.61 or 0.00424181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013005 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,899,071,908 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

