Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Stock Price Up 1,900%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI)’s share price rose 1,900% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $827,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

About Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

