Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $20,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $21,975.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $161.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

