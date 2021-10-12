Cardstack Market Cap Reaches $20.90 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and $157,456.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardstack has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00222798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00094281 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

