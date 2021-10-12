CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 5.2%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 3,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 703,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

CMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,718,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,296,000.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

