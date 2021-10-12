Carl Ledbetter Sells 50,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00.

NET traded up $6.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.94. 4,099,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,756. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $137,835,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $64,481,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.