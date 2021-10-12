Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

