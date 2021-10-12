Carry Price Up 10.1% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $96.39 million and approximately $24.25 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00095829 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00022082 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

