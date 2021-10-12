Cartesi Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $241.66 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

