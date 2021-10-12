Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $140.25

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $140.25 and last traded at $143.99, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.63.

Separately, Citigroup raised Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.34. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.98%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

