Casper (CSPR) Tops One Day Volume of $24.07 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $262.96 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00062434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00123286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,355.68 or 1.00131438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.01 or 0.06174315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,404,176,710 coins and its circulating supply is 2,361,455,400 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

