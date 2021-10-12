Caspian Market Cap Reaches $11.73 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $5,639.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00216888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00094967 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.