Castweet (CTT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $123,719.09 and $269.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.42 or 0.00429788 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00101774 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.