Cat Token (CAT) Tops One Day Volume of $56,892.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 116.2% higher against the US dollar. Cat Token has a total market cap of $725,088.24 and approximately $56,892.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00295928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

