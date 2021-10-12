Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTMF remained flat at $$6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. Catena Media has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

