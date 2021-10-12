Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTTMF remained flat at $$6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. Catena Media has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.
About Catena Media
